Community Celebrates Launch of “Young People in Recovery” Chapter in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE -- Dozens joined in celebration in one part of Luzerne County to welcome the latest chapter of an organization dedicated to living clean and sober, and celebrating recovery.

The Young People in Recovery (YPR) Wilkes-Barre chapter celebrated their chapter kick-off event Sunday afternoon on North Franklin Street in the Diamond City. According to their mission statement, the nationally-based organization has over 100 chapters nationwide and prides itself on public advocacy with the aim to influence public policy, "making it easier for youth to find and maintain their recovery from addiction." They also aim to "take the stigma out of recovery," trying to advocate for an open, honest discussion in reference to fighting addiction.

"They work and struggle every day to keep their sobriety," said Carol Coolbaugh of West Pittston. "But you have to have fun, that's why we wanted to make it a fun event."

The free event, spanning from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featured multiple speakers, a live DJ, refreshments, vendors from multiple public advocacy groups, as well as live music from local jam/funk act "the Kluster Phunk duo."