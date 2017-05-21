Annual Knights of Columbus Race Held in Archbald

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- People laced up their running shoes to kick off an annual tradition in Lackawanna County.

The Knights of Columbus St. Anne's Council Walk and Run was held at Aylesworth Park in Archbald Sunday afternoon.

Both runners and walkers alike hit the ground running, making their way through park and helping raise money for the Janet Weis' Children's Hospital near Danville.

"We wanted to make sure that we could not only give back to the community, but to the people who helped us in the past," said race director Brian Hallock.

Both the top three male and female runners received awards from the race in Archbald.