17th Annual Walk for Recovery Brings Attention to Mental Illness in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE -- Dozens took to the streets in one part of Luzerne County, all in an effort to raise awareness for mental illness.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness held their 17th annual Walk for Recovery in downtown Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

The walk kicked off at the corner of South River and West Market Streets in the city, with over 300 people making their way across the Market Street Bridge into Kingston.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 that their event's aim is to demonstrate that people with perceived disabilities are just as capable as anyone else.

"It does a world of empowerment that they are on the same playing field they can achieve the same dreams and goals that anyone else can," said Magen Washilewski of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "It doesn't limit them at all."

After walkers crossed the bridge, they proceeded forth to Kirby Park where the event continued with an accompanying mental health fair.