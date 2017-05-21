12th Annual Run for the Red Marathon Steps off in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- People in the Poconos laced up their running shoes and prepped for the long haul -- all 26.2 miles of it!

The 12th Annual Run for Red Pocono Marathon kicked off Sunday in Stroudsburg, taking participants across a nearly 30 mile trek through the Poconos. Stepping off at Pocono Mountain West High School, the event was held to raise money for the American Red Cross.

"I feel great. I actually ran a smart race this time so I'm happy with my performance," said Heidi Peoples of Scranton. "Perfect weather condition, nice course, it was a great day."

The top three male and female finishers will each get a piece of the $8,000 prize.