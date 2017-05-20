RiverFest Sets Sail in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- After a rain out last week, the weather cooperated for a riverfront gathering in Scranton.

RiverFest was held at Sweeny's Beach Recreation Area on Saturday.

The goal is to get people outside and on the water after a long winter.

Along with a canoe-a-thon and a regatta, the event, now celebrating its 30th year, also featured all sorts of activities on land.

"You can hear the music in the background. You probably cannot smell the food. There are arts and crafts and educational displays," said Phil McCarthy, Lackawanna Corridor River Association.

The Lackawanna River Corridor Association aims to get people in the area involved with conservation and stewardship of the river.