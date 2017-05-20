× In Your Neighborhood

St. Jude Parish International Fest

Kick off the summer season in Mountain Top with the International Fest at St. Jude Parish. It’s in the shady Grove off Route 309, June 3 & 4. Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m., and Sunday beginning at noon. International Fest has delicious ethnic foods, international beer & wine, with children’s games & activities. A Grand Prize Raffle Drawing this year will offer the winner the choice of a 7 day trip for 2 to Ireland, or an 8 day trip for 2 to Italy, or an 8 day cruise for 2 through Venice and Greece or create your dream vacation; it’s a $5,000 value or $5,000 in CASH for the winner. It’s free to attend the event.

Annual Summer Picnic at Waldorf Park in Memory of Bill Tonkin

The Annual Summer Picnic at Waldorf Park benefits Serving Seniors. The picnic, on Waldorf Lane outside Scranton, is Sunday, June 4, 3:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. It’s a fun-filled family day with DJ music, a basket raffle, Volleyball Tournament, a hot & cold buffet with grilled picnic foods, beverages & dessert. The public is welcome to attend the big picnic at Waldorf Park. Cost is $25 per adult, and $15 for children under 12 years of age.