FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP -- Convicted cop killer Eric Frein was moved to SCI Greene in western Pennsylvania this week.

The maximum-security facility is one of two prisons in the state that houses inmates sentenced to death.

Frein was convicted last month for the shooting death of Corporal Bryon Dickson and injuring Trooper Alex Douglass at the state police barracks in Blooming Grove in 2014.