Drip Cake by Truly Scrumptious

Jackie Lewandoski checks in with Cathy Reppert of Truly Scrumptious who bakes a delicious Drip Cake that works for any occasion.
Red Velvet Cake (2 recipes)
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare 3 9 inch cake pans
3 C Granulated Sugar
8 oz Unsalted Butter
4 eggs
2 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract
Cream together until a pale smooth yellow batter.
Prepare the following:
2 Cups Buttermilk
2T Red Food Coloring
2 Tsp White Vinegar
Sift the following ingredients together:
4 1/2 Cups Cake Flour
¼ cup high quality cocoa powder
2 tsp Baking Powder
2 Tsp Baking Soda
1 Tsp Salt
Alternate adding the dry ingredients with the wet, starting and ending with the dry ingredients, 3 additions. Cream the batter until it is a very smooth beautiful red batter.
Divide the batter into 3 9 inch prepared cake pans. Place in heated oven for approximately 35 minutes. Check the oven periodically.
Insert a toothpick into each pan when the cake begins to separate from the edge of the pan.
Remove the pans when the center of the pan comes out clean when using a tooth pick.
Allow pans to cool completely for one hour. Fill the cake and decorate as you wish.