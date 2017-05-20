Drip Cake by Truly Scrumptious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackie Lewandoski checks in with Cathy Reppert of Truly Scrumptious who bakes a delicious Drip Cake that works for any occasion.

Red Velvet Cake (2 recipes)

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare 3 9 inch cake pans

3 C Granulated Sugar

8 oz Unsalted Butter

4 eggs

2 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Cream together until a pale smooth yellow batter.

Prepare the following:

2 Cups Buttermilk

2T Red Food Coloring

2 Tsp White Vinegar

Sift the following ingredients together:

4 1/2 Cups Cake Flour

¼ cup high quality cocoa powder

2 tsp Baking Powder

2 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tsp Salt

Alternate adding the dry ingredients with the wet, starting and ending with the dry ingredients, 3 additions. Cream the batter until it is a very smooth beautiful red batter.

Divide the batter into 3 9 inch prepared cake pans. Place in heated oven for approximately 35 minutes. Check the oven periodically.

Insert a toothpick into each pan when the cake begins to separate from the edge of the pan.

Remove the pans when the center of the pan comes out clean when using a tooth pick.

Allow pans to cool completely for one hour. Fill the cake and decorate as you wish.