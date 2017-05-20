Election Results

Drip Cake by Truly Scrumptious

Posted 9:30 am, May 20, 2017, by

Jackie Lewandoski checks in with Cathy Reppert of Truly Scrumptious who bakes a delicious Drip Cake that works for any occasion.
Red Velvet Cake (2 recipes)

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare 3 9 inch cake pans

3 C Granulated Sugar

8 oz Unsalted Butter

4 eggs

2 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Cream together until a pale smooth yellow batter.

 

Prepare the following:

2 Cups Buttermilk

2T Red Food Coloring

2 Tsp White Vinegar

 

Sift the following ingredients together:

4 1/2 Cups Cake Flour

¼ cup high quality cocoa powder

2 tsp Baking Powder

2 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tsp Salt

 

Alternate adding the dry ingredients with the wet, starting and ending with the dry ingredients, 3 additions. Cream the batter until it is a very smooth beautiful red batter.

 

Divide the batter into 3 9 inch prepared cake pans. Place in heated oven for approximately 35 minutes.  Check the oven periodically.

Insert a toothpick into each pan when the cake begins to separate from the edge of the pan.

Remove the pans when the center of the pan comes out clean when using a tooth pick.

Allow pans to cool completely for one hour. Fill the cake and decorate as you wish.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s