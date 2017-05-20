Daryl Strawberry Speech, Relay For Life, & Bears Make for a Busy Weekend at Lake Wallenpaupack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- A speech by a former Major Leaguer drew hundreds of people, including the governor of Pennsylvania, to a high school in the Poconos while another busy event was taking place outside. Down the road, bears sleeping in a tree added to the commotion.

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry spoke at Wallenpaupack Area High School in Pike County late Saturday afternoon. Governor Tom Wolf was also there for the talk.

Outside the school, a Relay For Life event was being held.

If all that wasn't creating enough logistical issues for traffic and parking, four bears have been sleeping in a tree down the road from the school, attracting onlookers.

The parking lot was just about full at Wallenpaupack Area High School. The former New York Met was scheduled to start his talk on drug and alcohol addiction inside the auditorium Saturday afternoon.

It's a free event that has drawn a big crowd, including Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and other officials.

At the same time, the annual Relay For Life event was being held on the high school track.

Parking was expected to be an issue at the high school, so there were plenty of officials helping to make sure traffic moved smoothly at the entrance along busy Route 6.

The Relay For Life of the Greater Lake Region holds its event every year. Somehow, both events were scheduled on the same day. The high school principal tells Newswatch 16 that about 3,000 people were at the school between those two events. The high school usually holds 1,100 students.

What wasn't scheduled, however, was the long nap four bears have been taking on a tree less than a mile down the road from the high school.

People have been pulling over, standing along the road, taking photos, and watching as the bears lounged in the pine tree near the hydro-electric dam at Lake Wallenpaupack.

"No, I've never seen this. I've seen one bear, or a bear mom and a cub, but never three or four bears at one time," said Gene Lewis of Matamoras. "It's a special sight. I like that. Get back to nature!"

The Relay For Life runs until 10 a.m. Saturday.