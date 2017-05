Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a celebration of the performing arts in Williamsport.

Newswatch 16 was at the 9th annual Ray of Light Awards presented by The Community Theatre League on Saturday.

The event at the Community Arts Center included a red carpet, performances by high school students, and of course, awards.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the event. A two-hour special will air June 6 at 8 p.m. on WNEP2.