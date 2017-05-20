Armed Forces Day Parade Marches on in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Armed Forces Day parade stepped off on Penn Avenue in Scranton Saturday morning.

Armed Forces Day celebrates the men and women who are currently serving our country.

The parade route went by the Gino Merli Veterans Center.

The procession included a number of bands, local veterans associations, and military groups.

For veterans who watched the parade, they said they are glad the city carries on this tradition.

"I think it's a great honor for Scranton and all of the veterans that live in the city of Scranton," said Stan Exeter of Scranton.

COLTS, the county bus system, offered free rides so people could get to the parade in Scranton.