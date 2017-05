× Three Charged With Dealing Heroin in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG — Three people are in custody in Monroe County charged with dealing heroin.

Police raided a home Wednesday morning on North Green Street in East Stroudsburg.

There they found one suspect, Karen Kemmerer, with 87 bags of heroin stuffed inside her bra.

Her boyfriend, Joshua LaBar, allegedly had five bags of the drug in his jeans.

Deanna Everett is also facing drug charges here in Monroe County.