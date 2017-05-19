Election Results

Talkback 16: Cage Outrage and Temperature Talk

Posted 6:18 pm, May 19, 2017, by

In today's edition of Talkback 16, callers sounded off about a plethora of topics...ranging from reactions to a man being accused by police of leaving three young children home alone -- with one in a makeshift cage -- as well as a caller questioning our Chief himself, Kurt Aaron, about these record-breaking temperatures.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s