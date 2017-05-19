× Students in Jim Thorpe Try to Break S’more-Making World Record

JIM THORPE — Hundreds of students packed the parking lot of L.B. Morris Elementary School in Jim Thorpe on a mission — a mission to break a Guinness World Record for making the most S’mores at the same time.

“I think it’s pretty cool to have a small town like this get together and make history,” said Olivia Smelas, 7th Grade.

The current record is 423 and it’s currently held by a group of people in California.

The idea to break the record here in Carbon County came earlier in the school year.

With more than 700 students participating, it seemed like a good record to try to break.

“It goes with our behavior theme. The ‘TORCH’ theme which is teamwork, organization, respect, choices and honor so our students being one small school they are going to make an impact on the whole big world. It’s very exciting and they can be proud of themselves,” said Holly Mordaunt, L.B. Morris Principal.

A lot of planning went into making this world record attempt a reality and the students tell us it was a great way to bring their whole school together.

All at the same time, and in groups of ten, students had to hold marshmallows over a flame for ten seconds. Then assemble the sweet snack and take a bite.

“I think it’s pretty good. I think we are going to break it,” said Leah Snisky, 7th Grade.

“This went to a lot of planning with teachers getting organized and getting all the groups set up and all the kids getting paired up with everyone,” said Smelas.

Organizers say it will take time before they find out if the students at L.B. Morris Elementary School hold the new record for S’more making. They have to send in paperwork and get approval from Guinness.

It’s a sweet victory they hope to achieve.