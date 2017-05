Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- State Police in Lackawanna County served State Representative Kevin Haggerty with a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order Friday afternoon.

The order was sought by his wife early Friday, and the details of which have not yet been released.

The footage shown is of Haggerty this past November, when voters in the region elected him as the State Representative of the 112th district.

Haggerty is a Democrat who represents Dunmore and several communities throughout the Lackawanna Valley.