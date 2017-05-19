‘Run for the Red’ Set for Sunday in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Expect traffic delays in parts of the Poconos this weekend because of the annual "Run for the Red" marathon.

Hundreds of runners will hit the pavement on Sunday for the event that raises money for the Red Cross of the Poconos.

"It's a full marathon, a half-marathon, and a 5K," said marathon director Robert Werts. "All of the funds that we manage to gather with the event go to the disaster relief of the American Red Cross here in the Poconos."

Hundreds of runners will begin in Tobyhanna Township and end in Stroudsburg.

The marathon route goes through a few busy sections in the Poconos and drivers should expect some delays.

"We come out of Pocono Mountain West High School onto (Route) 940, 940 over to (Route) 314, down to (Route) 611, we cross 611 near Sanofi and then we take some roads through Paradise Township, eventually coming out onto (Routes)940 and 191 near the Crescent Lodge."

The Crescent Lodge is the halfway mark for the marathon and the ending point for the half marathon so there will be a lot of people in this busy intersection. This is one spot where police want to encourage both runners and drivers to be very careful.

"We got a lot of people out on the road and we are just asking for the motoring public to be patient," said Werts.

Construction sites along the route are not expected to cause any issues.

The Run for the Red begins bright and early at 8 a.m. Sunday. It starts at Pocono Mountain West High School and ends at Stroudsburg High School stadium.