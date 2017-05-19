Rap Artist Uncle Murda in Luzerne County for ‘Controversial’ Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Rap and hip-hop artist Uncle Murda is in town -- drawing with him a packed crowd, as well as extra police presence around the Diamond City's downtown section.

Uncle Murda, an internationally known rapper signed to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's G-Unit Records, is slated to take the stage at Ali Baba Liquor Lounge on South Main Street later Friday evening.

His appearance has been much anticipated -- both by fans and law enforcement officers alike.

In many rap music circles, many laud Uncle Murda as 'a pretty big deal,' citing his multiple hit singles and international hits -- one of which, "Hands Up," has had law enforcement officers in Luzerne County on edge.

In the song, he raps about police killing unarmed black men, saying "time to start killing these coppers."

"Although I believe in First Amendment, free speech, we just want to make sure that law enforcement and the community remain safe and so we are providing extra resources," said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

The owner of Ali Baba Liquor Lounge promises extra security personnel on hand for the show, and also pledges to donate some of the proceeds to a non-profit organization that specializes in honoring fallen officers.

Interestingly enough, Uncle Murda has had a bit of a relationship with Newswatch 16 on social media this week.

On Monday, Newswatch 16 did a story highlighting the community concern among authorities in reference to Friday's show. That story ended up being posted on Uncle Murda's verified Instagram page, with some accompanying choice words for us.

That post has now been viewed more than 48,000 times and elicited more than a thousand comments from his followers.

Members of the Newswatch 16 news team have reached out to Uncle Murda several times in an attempt to secure an interview. At this time, we have not heard back yet.

The Uncle Murda concert starts at 9 p.m. Friday evening.