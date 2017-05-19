Pittsburgh Man Seeking GOP Governor Nomination Visits Lackawanna College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring for governor in Pennsylvania.

Paul Mango from the Pittsburgh area spoke with supporters at Lackawanna College on Thursday.

He announced Tuesday he'll seek the Republican nomination.

Mango is a graduate of West Point and Harvard.He has worked in the

He has worked in the healthcare industry and is retired from the army. This is the first time he's run for office.

"This isn't about any type of experience in politics, this is about leadership. The commonwealth needs leadership and I plan to bring leadership to the commonwealth," said Paul Mango. "We need to bring our jobs and our children back home to Pennsylvania. The folks in Harrisburg are not doing the job, we lack leadership, that's what I'm going to bring to this job."

Mango joins Senator Scott Wagner who is also seeking the Republican nomination in the 2018 election.