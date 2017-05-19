Paying Tribute to Airman 1st Class Shannon Purcell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- Friends, family, and loved ones said their goodbyes to the 19-year-old airman who lost her life serving in Japan.

Family and friends say Shannon Purcell was a woman so full of life who was just taken way too soon.

The 2016 Wyoming Valley West graduate died in an accidental fall at a waterfall in Japan.

She was on active duty in the Air Force.

Close friends say she was extremely active in the community.

An Air Force honor guard carried her flag-draped casket out of the funeral home in Forty Fort. Motorcycle riders from veterans groups led a procession to St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Family friends say she'll be remembered for the loving woman she was.