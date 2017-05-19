Jake Wesley hit a walk off single with the bases loaded and the Lake-Lehman baseball team beat Wyoming Seminary 5-4 in the opening round of the District 2 3A Tournament. The Black Knights advance to face Holy Redeemer.
Lake-Lehman Baseball Walks Off Against Wyoming Seminary
