Lake-Lehman Baseball Walks Off Against Wyoming Seminary

Jake Wesley hit a walk off single with the bases loaded and the Lake-Lehman baseball team beat Wyoming Seminary 5-4 in the opening round of the District 2 3A Tournament. The Black Knights advance to face Holy Redeemer.

