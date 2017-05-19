× Inaugural Schuylkill County Beer Week

FRACKVILLE — People in Schuylkill County are banking on this weekend being perfect weather for cracking open a cold one. The county is holding its first ever beer week, which culminates in a festival Saturday.

Building off of the past two years of success, Tyler Budwash transformed the Schuylkill County Brew Fest. The one day festival, where dozens of breweries from around the area and across the country sample their special stuff, turned into a weeklong-special as part of the inaugural Schuylkill County Beer Week.

“We’re kind of behind here in the county,” said Budwash. “We don’t really have a whole lot of breweries in the area. “To do anything like this you have to go to Harrisburg, York or Wilkes-Barre.”

Throughout the week, different establishments showed off what’s new for people in the area. Some breweries even made their own specialty beer for the occasion, calling them “skook series.”

Frackville resident Ron Kneib will take anything he can get that’ll lead to a boost for people in the county.

“It’s an industry and it’s jobs and there’s no wrong in it and it’s beer,” he exclaimed.

It’s not just local breweries that are benefiting from the inaugural Schuylkill County Beer Week, businesses like movie theaters are cashing in as well.

The Pearl Theatre inside the Schuylkill Mall hosted one of the events during beer week. For General Manager Zach Gilbert, it was a chance for some people to realize you can have a drink or two at the movie theater now.

“We still have people that just stay on the theatre side and they are shocked that alcohol can be served at a movie theater,” said Gilbert.

The brew fest capping off beer week runs Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m at the Frackville Elks Lodge.