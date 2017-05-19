Berwick Baseball Rallies to Beat Scranton Prep in Districts

The Berwick baseball team used a six run 7th inning to come back to beat Scranton Prep 7-3 in the opening round of the District 2 4A Tournament. The Bulldogs advance to face Valley View in the semifinals.
