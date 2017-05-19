Election Results

Berwick Baseball Rallies to Beat Scranton Prep in Districts

Posted 10:34 pm, May 19, 2017, by

The Berwick baseball team used a six run 7th inning to come back to beat Scranton Prep 7-3 in the opening round of the District 2 4A Tournament. The Bulldogs advance to face Valley View in the semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s