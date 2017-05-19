Election Results

Aspen Dental Offers Free Checkups for Veterans

Posted 5:18 am, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:23AM, May 19, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Veterans had the opportunity to get a dental checkup for free on Thursday in Luzerne County.

Aspen Dental's "Mouth Mobile" was at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

It's a 42-foot dental office on wheels. It's equipped with two treatment rooms, x-ray machine, and denture repair lab.

Those involved felt this was the least they could do for the vets.

"It means a lot because you know, we enjoy our freedom that is unparallel in the world and it's because of the sacrifices these vets have made for us," said Dr. Shekhar Gupta, Aspen Dental.

Veterans received cleanings, fillings, extractions and even denture repairs here in Luzerne County.

