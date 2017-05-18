× Soaking Up the Sun in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — Under a blazing sun, many people in the Poconos hit the park to take advantage of this beautiful May weather.

Shelly McNeely was enjoying the weather and chasing around some little ones at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

“Just taking the kids down for slide rides, let them run around and get out because they don’t get out much during the winter time and fall,” said McNeely.

Amanda Margretta from East Stroudsburg was also at the park. She’s been waiting for this kind of weather and is happy it’s finally here.

“I love it! I can’t, it’s beautiful and it’s so nice out here,” said Margetta.

Off land and into water, we found this group of high school seniors from New Jersey at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

“We finally have some good warm weather to go outside and enjoy ourselves,” said Kyle Housey, New Jersey.

Those who were out on the water tell us it was a little cold when they first jumped in and I can agree with them, but when it’s 90 degrees outside it feels pretty good.

“The weather is beautiful. I mean the water was kind of cold at first but once you got in, it was beautiful,” said Chris McEwan, New Jersey.

Others who were at the water say it was a nice treat to get out of the classroom and hit the great outdoors while the weather is cooperating.

“Oh, my God, it’s really beautiful. It’s been cold and windy and bi-polar so to get out here and have it be 90 degrees is really cool,” said Katelyn Jackson, New Jersey.

“I think it is completely gorgeous. I like to be outside whatever the weather is but this is awesome weather,” said Alex Braue, New Jersey.

And with summer just around the corner, maybe this warm weather will stick around for a while.