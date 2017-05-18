× Perking up a Park

Making a place to play ever more fun for families!That’s the goal behind a big project about to launch in Lackawanna County.

Fidelity Bank announced plans to pay for and build a new playhouse for kids at Aylesworth Park in Jermyn.

It’ll be similar the current playhouse in McDade Park in Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey helped unveil the new project Thursday and explained how you can have a hand in picking the new design for the playhouse.

Also part of Thursday’s announcement, Ryan explained a community event happening in McDade Park in Scranton this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

It involves activities for kids along with a preview of the new playhouse designs.

Check out the fliers below

For more information on voting, click here.

Head here for more on Saturday’s event.