× Pastor Accused of Up-skirt Photos

TANNERSVILLE — A minister who lives in the Poconos is charged with invasion of privacy in New Jersey.

A police report shows Rev. Terry Herzberg, 66, of Tannersville took pictures up the skirt of a worker at a Lutheran church in New Jersey.

The incident allegedly happened between 2013 and 2016 while he was the pastor there.

Herzberg turned himself in Thursday in New Jersey.