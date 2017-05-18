Old Airport Terminal To Come Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- It's the beginning of the end for the old terminal at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Officials hammered through a picture of the old terminal Thursday morning to symbolize the start of demolition.

The $2.2 million project will begin from the inside. Officials say it will take about 90 days to demolish the old terminal.

Some frequent fliers say the old terminal became an eyesore while others say they have fond memories seeing loved ones begin and end their trips there.

In a few months from now, a parking lot for aircraft and cars will replace the old terminal just in time for the return of the air show in August.