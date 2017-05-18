Election Results

Multiple Injuries Reported After Car Jumps Sidewalk in Times Square

Posted 12:27 pm, May 18, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:32PM, May 18, 2017

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and at least 12 others injured after a vehicle crashed onto a busy sidewalk in Times Square, according to WPIX.

According to reports, the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.

According to the FDNY, one person has died and 12 others were injured.

NYPD officials said the incident is not connected to terrorism and a 26-year-old male is in custody, according to CBS New York.

According to multiple reports, the suspect has “multiple DWIs” and was attempted to flee the scene when he was arrested.

Story is developing…

President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicertweeted on Thursday.

#newyorkcity #timesquare #neveradullmoment

A post shared by @p_huddy913 on

#newyorkcity #timesquare #neveradullmoment

A post shared by @p_huddy913 on

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s