Election Results

Mohawks Excel at District 2 Track and Field Championships

Posted 6:46 pm, May 18, 2017

Meyers seniors Je'Vondrea McClair and Nalasjia Harris-Johnson impressed at the District 2 track and field championships this week. McClair won the boys long jump with a jump of 21'9.5" while Harris-Johnson won the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. Harris-Johnson is committed to Kutztown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

