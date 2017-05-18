Mohawks Excel at District 2 Track and Field Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meyers seniors Je'Vondrea McClair and Nalasjia Harris-Johnson impressed at the District 2 track and field championships this week. McClair won the boys long jump with a jump of 21'9.5" while Harris-Johnson won the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. Harris-Johnson is committed to Kutztown.