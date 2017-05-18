Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes Dies at 77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Roger Ailes, who built Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse over two decades before he was forced out in a sexual harassment scandal, died Thursday. He was 77

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

The death was announced by his family and reported on Fox News.

Whoa! Statement from Roger Ailes' wife on @DRUDGE_REPORT says Ailes has died https://t.co/sE7gBKii0F pic.twitter.com/3LejdJW67C — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017

Ailes started the network almost from scratch in 1996 and built it into not just a cable news ratings leader but a profound influence on the right wing of American politics.

Ailes was arguably the most powerful man in media when he suddenly lost his job last summer. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.