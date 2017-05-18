Fight Breaks Out at Tennessee High School Graduation – In a Church No Less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Caught on camera: Adults duking it out while their kids walk down the aisle at high school graduation.

On top of that, this all happened inside a church.

"I was sitting in those same seats but they was like 'Hey, this is my family. Do you mind moving?' so I sat back."

That's how Arlington High School alumni Octavius Adams caught the whole thing on video inside Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis.

"A family of five wanted to sit in a certain area and the family of two came and disrupted that area. They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground."

He said the woman in the brown dress reportedly told them they couldn't save the seats and wouldn't back down.

Not to mention the whole fight went down as 500 graduates were marching in.

One of the women involved posted on Facebook "Sorry not sorry" and "#no regrets."

"They felt entitled to those seats. I don't know what was special about them but they wanted them," said Adams.

He said he feels the entire incident was disrespectful to the senior class and that it's sad the family members weren't more mature.

"At least have respect for the church itself and the graduating students... your kids at that!"

Arlington Chief of Staff Jeffery G. Mayo released the following statement:

"Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School."

It's unclear if any of the people involved will face any charges.