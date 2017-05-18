× Field Trip to the Ballpark

MOOSIC — The boys of summer and impending summer vacation collided on a spring day that felt more like, you guessed it, summer.

It was already into the mid-80s by the 10:30 a.m. first pitch at PNC Field in Moosic. The fans at this game weren’t bothered by the heat at all, at least they were out of class.

With the concentration often lacking at this time of the school year, elementary students from several districts in our area watched the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders in an early game designed for school field trips.

The home team won in extra innings. But, it seemed the real winner was anyone selling icy treats. The preferred method for keeping cool.

“Seems like the ice cream line is always packed from the time the gates open at 9:00 up until they leave. So, don`t tell mom and dad that they`ve been eating ice cream that early in the morning. But, my lips are sealed,” said Railriders emcee “B-Ray”.