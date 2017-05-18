× Diners Flock To Leiby’s Restaurant After It Reopens After A Decade-long Closure

SOUTH TAMAQUA — A popular restaurant in Schuylkill County is welcoming diners once again after being closed for a decade.

Leiby’s Restaurant had been a more than 40-year-old establishment near Tamaqua when it closed in 2007.

“Hi, welcome to Leiby’s. How many?”

It’s a greeting many in this area feared they would never hear again.

But it’s true, after being closed for a decade Leiby’s Restaurant here in Schuylkill County is officially back open for business.

“It is wonderful, we came from Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke to the opening, so we’ve enjoyed it very much,” said Betty Height.

“It`s very nice, very nice for the area, it definitely needed it,” said one patron.

Leiby’s closed down in 2007 after being a popular establishment for more than 40 years.

Owner Daniel Leiby says it took a year of hard work and dedication to reopen the restaurant, which sits off Route 309 south of Tamaqua.

“We’re actually here and we’re actually doing it now,” said Leiby. “It’s kind of hard to believe that we finally hit that time, that moment, that we’re finally open, we can finally tell people yes we’re open, it feels good.”

And after it was announced in post on Leiby’s Facebook, it didn’t take long for the place to fill up.

“Oh, we couldn’t wait, as soon as I saw I called my aunt and we came right down,” said Casey Lutz from Hometown.

“It’s filling up quick, I love it, it’s the best place to be, it’s been a long time waiting to happened and I’m glad that it’s back here again,” said Tom Leshko from Tamaqua.

For many it’s a trip down memory lane.

“When I was younger we definitely came here, after school events, things like that, sporting events, now we got him, another generation,” said one diner.

“Yeah, I actually worked here, I worked here, my aunt worked here, my uncles, it’s been here awhile,” said Lutz.

And many say having great food doesn’t hurt.

“Oh, I actually have the pot roast coming,” said Leshko.

But if you stop in for lunch or dinner, you have to make sure you leave room for the ice cream of course.

“Chocolate fudge brownie, it’s really good!” said a happy customer.