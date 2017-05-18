Election Results

Child Found Locked in Cage in Schuylkill County

Posted 12:04 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14PM, May 18, 2017

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A man is locked up after authorities say he left three young children home alone in Schuylkill County.

One was found in a homemade cage.

Cecil Kutz, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after state police were called his home on Chestnut Street near Pottsville.

Troopers found a 22-month-old child locked in a homemade cage, a 1-year-old boy in a play pen, and a 1-day-old girl on the floor in a baby seat.

No one else was home.

Troopers arrested Kutz when he returned home.

The children were placed with children and youth services, and Kutz remains locked up in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • Horrible people

    How can any parent do this to little kids. people are sick I would do anything to protect my children that’s what a parent is not a low life that does this to children

    Reply