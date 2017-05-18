Child Found Locked in Cage in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A man is locked up after authorities say he left three young children home alone in Schuylkill County.

One was found in a homemade cage.

Cecil Kutz, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after state police were called his home on Chestnut Street near Pottsville.

Troopers found a 22-month-old child locked in a homemade cage, a 1-year-old boy in a play pen, and a 1-day-old girl on the floor in a baby seat.

No one else was home.

Troopers arrested Kutz when he returned home.

The children were placed with children and youth services, and Kutz remains locked up in Schuylkill County.