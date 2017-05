Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINGLE -- A bomb scare chased students, teachers and other from a school in Luzerne County Thursday afternoon.

Someone found a bomb threat in a girls' restroom at West Side Career and Technology Center in Pringle.

Officials cleared the school and found no bomb.

There will be regularly scheduled classes Friday.

During the scare, some state lawmakers were in the school for a hearing on welfare abuse. They reportedly moved the hearing to another building.