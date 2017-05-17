× UGI Announces Gas Rate Increase for Customers

READING — Come June, your gas bill could read as much as 10-percent higher than you’re used to.

Customers served by UGI Penn Natural Gas should expect the gas rate increase to kick in June 1st, as per an announcement made Wednesday.

According to the press release, in June “the average residential customer’s bill will increase by 9.8 percent,” showing an increase of nearly $8 more per month.

UGI also added that if “proposed rates are approved, the bill for a typical residential retail heating customer who uses about 91 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will increase from $80.58 per month to $88.50 on June 1 with no additional change on December 1.”