Trio of Juniors Shine at District 2 Track and Field Championships

Posted 6:45 pm, May 17, 2017

There were plenty of story lines at the District 2 track and field championships this week. Delaware Valley's C.J. Anderson won the boys hurdles with a cast on his arm, Scranton's Ky'Ron Harbin won gold in the boys long jump, dominating on his home track and Abington Heights' Katie Dammer won the girls mile in 4:55.35, less than three-tenths of a second off the record set by Wallenpaupack's Lisa Roder in 1995. Our Steve Lloyd caught up with this impressive trio of juniors.

