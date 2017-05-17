There were plenty of story lines at the District 2 track and field championships this week. Delaware Valley's C.J. Anderson won the boys hurdles with a cast on his arm, Scranton's Ky'Ron Harbin won gold in the boys long jump, dominating on his home track and Abington Heights' Katie Dammer won the girls mile in 4:55.35, less than three-tenths of a second off the record set by Wallenpaupack's Lisa Roder in 1995. Our Steve Lloyd caught up with this impressive trio of juniors.
Trio of Juniors Shine at District 2 Track and Field Championships
-
District 2 Track and Field Championships: Day One
-
Schuylkill League Track and Field
-
Khyasia Caldwell Looks To Cap Off Career With A Third State Title In Long Jump
-
Stroudsburg Girls Win EPC Track and Field Title
-
Tunkhannock vs Pittston Area Track
-
-
Lakeland vs Carbondale track
-
Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West Track
-
Jordan Relays
-
Pittston Area Girl’s Track and Field Team-WVC Division I Leaders
-
East Penn Conference Track and Field Championships
-
-
Spagna Invitational Track
-
After-School Programs Struggling After Blizzard
-
Fiamoncini Begins Spring Track and Field Practice For Mount Carmel