Trail Closure Spoils Plans for Many

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY -- Part of a popular trail in northeastern Pennsylvania is closed this summer.

The Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail is a popular place for bikers, hikers, walkers, and runners.

The trail is 38 miles long, running from near the New York border to Simpson in Lackawanna County.

"It's so beautiful. There are spots where you can just sit for eight hours a day and have a picnic and fish all day long,” said one woman from Vandling.

About eight and a half miles of the trail is closed now from Simpson to Union Dale in Susquehanna County. It’s part of a gas pipeline project for Invenergy, a power plant in Jessup.

Trail officials say that stretch will remain closed through October and possibly into November.

"I think that's awful just because a lot of people do their walks and bike ride. Every single morning if I go down to Forest City, it's just filled with people walking their dogs or biking all the time,” said Lisa Bender of Union Dale.

Some say the trail closure means they can't get do their favorite fishing spots.

"I'm not happy about it because it's supposed to be open until Memorial Day weekend for us trout fishers to go down there and now Linde is here and it's great they're doing the gas line, but for us, it really puts a damper on us,” said the woman from Vandling.

Trail officials say there is some good news with all of this. They say workers have promised to put the signs back up, put the gates back up, and even resurface the trail, which badly needed it.

"That will work really well, too because some areas, it's really muddy and that, so it'll work out real good,” said John German of Union Dale.

The trail is still open north of Union Dale.