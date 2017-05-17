× Taste of Summer Across Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY — Temperatures hit 90 degrees across our area today, something that has not happened at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport since September. With the sun shining, and temperatures climbing, it meant playtime for some and work for others.

In the words of Joe Snedeker, students from Benton Middle/Senior High School say it was a great day to be alive. They spent the afternoon whitewater rafting with their outdoor recreation class along the Lehigh River in Carbon County.

“It’s beautiful!” Benton student Joe Klock said with his classmates behind him.

Others enjoyed their lunch break outside in downtown Jim Thorpe, while some tried to keep cool in the shade.

Christian Koontz and his new bride are honeymooning in Carbon County. They have already been bike riding in Jim Thorpe and now they are ready to tackle the river.

“They said the water is like 54 degrees, so the heat and the water, it’ll be perfect,” Koontz of Waynesboro said.

Temperatures have been below average for much of this month, but the not so ideal weather actually paved the way for very ideal conditions on the water this week.

“Quite a bit of rain last Saturday, so the river levels are all up. It’s pretty much a perfect situation for us, nice weather and good water,” said Andy Fogal, the river manager at Pocono Whitewater.

The warm weather doesn’t just mean playtime. For some, it also means it’s time to get to work. Here at Northeast Chemical and Supply company, employees are expecting a busy week because people are starting to want their pools open.

“People like to start their pools earlier. In fact, myself, I try to open my pool early May. I just got it done today. Everything is pushed back I would say two or three weeks,” said the owner of Northeast Chemical & Supply Co., Tom Tirpak.

After a fairly warm winter, employees at the pool supply store in Lansford never expected to have a delayed season, but now that the weather is changing, they are ready.

We knew things were going to get really, really busy. We said we needed extra help, so we did provide extra help because we know the store will be extremely busy right now, right through Memorial Day,” Tirpak said.

High temperatures flirted with records across our area Wednesday, and it should stay this hot for at least one more day.