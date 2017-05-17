Election Results

Police Search for Culprit With Counterfeit Cash in Lackawanna County

Posted 1:39 pm, May 17, 2017

TAYLOR — Do you recognize this woman?

Police in Lackawanna County are still searching for the woman in these surveillance photos, after they say she allegedly attempted to use counterfeit money.

Officers believe the woman attempted to use nine counterfeit $20 dollar bills at the Dollar Tree along South Main Avenue in Taylor in early May.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to contact Taylor police at (570) 562-2210 or dial 911.

