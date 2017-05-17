× One Child Airlifted to Hospital After School Bus Crash Near Lancaster

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a school bus rollover crash on Route 30 near Lancaster, reports WPMT.

The incident involving a Lancaster Mennonite school bus occurred around 7:50 a.m. and is near Dutch Wonderland and the Fulton Steamboat Inn.

Route 30 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Lancaster General Hospital confirms that 16 people have been taken to the hospital, 15 students and the driver. One student is known to be in serious condition.

Fritzi Schreffler of PennDOT says that one child was trapped beneath the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital.

Schreffler says that this is the point of Route 30 that goes from 2 lanes down to one. A light-colored sedan was trying to pass the oversize load that was carrying a mobile home when it hit the load and the escort car before speeding off.

John Bowman, East Lampeter Police Chief, says that police are searching for the vehicle involved. It was believed to be driven by a male and should have front end damage and no license plate. At this time, officials believe the driver of this vehicle may have set off a chain reaction.

This collision may have caused the oversize load to strike the school bus, forcing it to turn over.

At this time, the extent of any injuries are unknown.

The scene is still very active @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zEyfBzmTJJ — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 17, 2017

Lancaster Mennonite is in the process of contacting the parents of the families of children involved in the crash.



This is a developing story, check back for more updates