Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Death of 18-Month-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- A Bradford County man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the death of a little girl in his care.

Jeremiah Cordell of Forksville was supposed to go to trial next month on second degree murder and several other charges. Instead he pleaded guilty to third degree murder in exchange for getting the maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in jail.

According to state police, Cordell was responsible for sexually assulting and murdering an 18-month-old girl in New Albany in September of 2015. The little girl was found dead in her bed.

State police say Cordell did not tell anyone the girl's head was hurt so she did not get the care she needed and died as a result.

Again, as part of Cordell's plea agreement, he agreed to spend 20 to 40 years in jail.

He is expected to be formally sentenced in June.