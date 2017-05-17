Election Results

Man Faces Charges in Connection to Alleged Child Rape in the Poconos

Posted 9:13 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:08PM, May 17, 2017

TOBYHANNA — One man from the Poconos is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged rape of a child.

According to police, Vincent Flores, 50, of Tobyhanna is facing multiple charges after an investigation into the rape of a child sometime between 2014 and 2017. He faces charges including rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and incest with a minor.

During the investigation, police in Monroe County also filed charges against Flores’ wife, Milagro as well as his sister, Desiree of Long Pond.

All charges are currently pending. He is currently held in Monroe County Prison, with bail set at $100,000.

