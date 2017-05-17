× Jersey Shore Hospital Announces Merger with Geisinger Health System

JERSEY SHORE – After more than one hundred years, a small community hospital in Lycoming County announced today it’s merging with Geisinger Health System.

Two times a week, for months Susan Gibson makes the trip from Salladasburg to the hospital here in Jersey Shore.

“Oh, I fell and broke my left shoulder,” said Susan Gibson.

There are other hospitals in the area, but Susan chose to come here to Jersey Shore Hospital and Foundation.

“I come to Jersey shore because of the therapist. We stretch my shoulder exercise it lift weights,” said Gibson.

Susan has been lifting weights, the hospital has been weighing its options.

“The board recognized that you know long term viability of small rural hospitals just isn’t feasible,” said Dave Shannon the CEO of Jersey Shore Hospital.

Jersey shore hospital and Geisinger announced a signed agreement. Jersey shore will become a part of Geisinger Health System. It’s new name Geisinger Jersey Shore.

“We needed to do something to ensure high quality low cost health care to our communities and Geisinger was the best fit,” said Shannon.

While it may take several months for patients to see any kind of change, once the merger is finalized they expect to see several improvements to hospital services.

“Because Jersey Shore is a small hospital and I think financially they struggle with Geisinger they will be help,” said

“I think we are really lucky here in Jersey Shore to have a hospital in our small community so whatever it takes to better the hospital and better the community I’m all for it,” said Abby Welker Yoas.

All three hundred or so employees are expected to keep their jobs as part of the agreement.