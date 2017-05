Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill into law that would protect crossing guards and school bus drivers who need to use an EpiPen in an emergency.

The law means those school employees can administer the EpiPen if a student is having an allergic reaction without the fear of being sued.

Bus drivers and crossing guards will now have to complete an online program provided by the Department of Health before they can use an EpiPen.