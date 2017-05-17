Gadgets Galore for Fun in the Sun

Election Results

When it comes to making summer fun, super slick technology could help!

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the latest tech trends for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and summer vacations with some pros at Best Buy in Scranton.

Drones are a popular item for summer. Here are some tips from the FAA if you plan to buy one.

Drone Safety Guidelines:

  • Register your Drone if it weighs more than 0.55 pounds and less than 55 pounds
  • Fly at or below 400 feet
  • Keep your Drone within sight
  • Never fly near other aircraft, especially near airports
  • Never fly over groups of people
  • Never fly over stadiums or sports events
  • Never fly near emergency response efforts such as fires
  • Never fly under the influence
  • Be aware of airspace requirements

