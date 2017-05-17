Gadgets Galore for Fun in the Sun
When it comes to making summer fun, super slick technology could help!
On Wednesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the latest tech trends for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and summer vacations with some pros at Best Buy in Scranton.
Drones are a popular item for summer. Here are some tips from the FAA if you plan to buy one.
Drone Safety Guidelines:
Register your Drone if it weighs more than 0.55 pounds and less than 55 pounds
Fly at or below 400 feet
Keep your Drone within sight
Never fly near other aircraft, especially near airports
Never fly over groups of people
Never fly over stadiums or sports events
Never fly near emergency response efforts such as fires
Never fly under the influence
Be aware of airspace requirements