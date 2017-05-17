× Building (Dog) Houses to Help Animals in Need

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP — An animal shelter in Susquehanna County is getting some help from students learning how to build houses.

Not big houses, but ones just right for man’s best friend.

Inside the carpentry shop at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center near Dimock, students are learning much more than how to build things with their own hands. They’re getting a lesson in giving back to the community.

“It makes us feel good we`re doing something good for the community instead of learning from the books, we`re using hands on,” said 9th grader Jared Kerchner.

Outside class the students posed behind six brand new dog houses.

The kids built them, shingles and all, and donated them to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

“It was a really good experience, it helps out the dogs,” added Kerchner.

“It`s kind of nice to see all our accomplishments happen and help people around us,” said 10th grader Brian Traver.

The folks at True Friends said one of its kennels is in desperate need of an upgrade. However it`s hard enough asking for money from folks to keep the entire facility open. That`s where the dog houses come in handy.

“We sell them for $50 a piece, considering these are well made, heavy-duty dog houses,” said the shelter’s executive director Dory Browning.

At the shelter near Montrose, Browning showed Newswatch 16 some recent costly upgrades to the ventilation system and the growing number of animals being cared for under this roof.

“It really means a lot, right now our shelter is depending on the community more than ever and by the school and students donating these dog houses, we are able to bring in some extra income to help us care for our animals at true friends,” she said.

