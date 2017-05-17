× Annual Senior Fitness Walk Draws Crowd to Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Under a nice warm sun, this group of lively senior citizens took to the streets of downtown Stroudsburg.

The walk is part of the Pocono Family YMCA Annual Senior Fitness Walk.

“I’m here for a little exercise. I turned 79 a little over a week and a half ago and I want to see if I can do it,” said Rose Mary Coppola, Kresgeville.

“I like to do exercise. I do two miles a day without walking this one so this is nothing for me,” said Bob Klose of Mount Effort.

More than 100 walkers, strolled a mile down Main Street, around Courthouse Square and back to the Pocono Family YMCA.

Organizers say it’s a way to keep senior citizens active and out in their community.

“It`s very important. No matter what kind of health conditions you have, there is always some type of exercise you can do and it`s true what they say, if you don`t use it, you lose it,” said Debbie Lang, YMCA Coordinator.

Many of the participants tell us they decided to join the event because it gets them outside on such a beautiful day to see downtown Stroudsburg and while most come for the fitness, others aren`t a afraid to tell you they do a little window shopping, too.

“I said I am glad we are walking near stores because in case I can`t make it, I can pop into one of the stores,” said Coppola.

This is the 21st annual event and Alma Middleton says she never misses it.

“We have been doing this every year Bob and I,” said Alma Middleton, Effort.

“Well it`s very important because I am going to be 86 years old and I am still going strong so. You don’t look a day over 27.Oh come on now come on, now you`re pushing it, really. You`re pushing it really,” said Klose.

The Pocono Family YMCA offers a number of activities for senior citizen all year round.

