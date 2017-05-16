× Woman Accused of Beating Her Dog Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

PLAINS TOWNSHIP— The woman accused of beating her dog repeatedly pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to a summary offense of animal cruelty.

Video of 31-year-old Karissa Donahue kicking and punching a whimpering German Shepherd was used in court.

“That dog didn’t do anything wrong,” Neighbor Katie Smith said.

Donahue did face criminal animal cruelty charges but those were dropped as part of an agreement with the Luzerne County SPCA. Those charges could be filed again if Donahue breaks the deal.

Humane officers said the video played a huge role in court.

“At the end of the day, I did the legal legwork but without that video, without those people turning that video in, we had nothing,” Savi Reardon, a Humane officer for the Luzerne County SPCA, said.

Donahue is applying for an intermediate punishment through the Luzerne County Probation Office, which means she could face jail time, house arrest, and/or fines.

Officials will not know what her punishment will be until she is sentenced on June 27th.

“What’s a fine? That’s a penny thing! They should start changing the law for beating an animal. It’s like a human,” neighbor Robert Green said.

Neighbors in Plains Township said Donahue deserves a harsh sentence and jail time.

“I think she should just go to jail, in my opinion. She should just go to jail for the rest of her life for animal cruelty,” Smith said.

The German Shepherd is doing physically fine but is still in the care of the Luzerne County SPCA.