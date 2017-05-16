× Voters Weigh in on President Trump

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Plenty of voters walked in and out of the Stroud Township Municipal Building after casting their ballots Tuesday.

Many of them had a lot to say about local politics. Some others talked about national politics, including the latest issue to come out of Washington, D.C. — President Trump and his administration releasing classified information to top Russian officials.

“I’m especially surprised because I voted for Trump and I am a little disappointed at this point,” said Jack Dempsey, Stroud Township.

Some voters tell Newswatch 16, it seems like every other day there is a new controversy coming out of the White House administration.

The firing of former FBI Director, James Comey, last week and now this.

“It’s not business as usual. It’s a crap shoot. God only knows what is going to happen,” said Donald Evanko, Stroud Township.

Voters we spoke to say it is concerning all that is going on in Washington, D.C., and many are just looking for answers.

“I think everything has to come to a head here sooner or later so we can find out what we are doing,” said William Clark, Stroud Township.

William and Chris Clark from Stroudsburg say it’s a confusing time and they wish there was more support for President Trump.

“It’s a little uncomfortable but as I said there is so much other disruption among the American’s that they can’t decide anything,” said Chris Clark, Stroud Township.

“I think we just have to wait and see what is going to come out of it all,” said Clark.

Some other voters Newswatch 16 spoke to are hoping to see fewer problems with the Trump administration and more progress that was promised.